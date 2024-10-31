News & Insights

Asahi Kasei’s Strong Growth and Strategic Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 11:52 pm EDT

Asahi Kasei (JP:3407) has released an update.

Asahi Kasei reports a strong performance in the first half of 2024, with increased operating income across all segments driven by robust demand in semiconductor and electronics markets and strategic pricing. The company has revised its operating income forecast upward and announced a share repurchase plan to enhance shareholder returns. Asahi Kasei is also advancing its business portfolio transformation and expanding its presence in North America and the healthcare sector.

