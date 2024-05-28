News & Insights

Asahi Kasei To Acquire Calliditas - Quick Facts

May 28, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Asahi Kasei said it will offer the shareholders of Calliditas Therapeutics to acquire the shares of Calliditas for the purpose of making Calliditas a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei through a voluntary tender offer for Calliditas. The tender offer will also include a concurrent offer by Asahi Kasei to acquire all American Depositary Shares, each representing two shares in Calliditas.

Asahi Kasei plans to acquire Calliditas for the total equity value of approximately 11.8 billion Swedish kronor. The Board of Calliditas recommended the shareholders and holders of American Depositary Shares of Calliditas to accept the tender offer.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
