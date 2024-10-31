Asahi Kasei Revises Capital Increase Plan for Battery Subsidiaries

Asahi Kasei (JP:3407) has released an update.

Asahi Kasei has amended its plan to increase capital in its lithium-ion battery separator subsidiaries, impacting the timeline and investment configuration. The updated strategy includes a new capital injection schedule and changes in investment ratios, particularly with Honda Canada now holding a 25% stake in one of the subsidiaries.

For further insights into JP:3407 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.