Asahi Kasei Revises Capital Increase Plan for Battery Subsidiaries

October 31, 2024 — 11:52 pm EDT

Asahi Kasei (JP:3407) has released an update.

Asahi Kasei has amended its plan to increase capital in its lithium-ion battery separator subsidiaries, impacting the timeline and investment configuration. The updated strategy includes a new capital injection schedule and changes in investment ratios, particularly with Honda Canada now holding a 25% stake in one of the subsidiaries.

