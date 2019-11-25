Asahi Kasei makes $1.3 bln offer for stake in Denmark's Veloxis

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published
Japan's Asahi Kasei Corp on Monday said it had offered to buy a stake of around 80% in Danish pharmaceutical company Veloxis for 8.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.31 billion).

Asahi Kasei offered 6 crowns per publicly listed share in Veloxis, it said, adding that shareholders and warrant holders representing 81.2% of the company's share capital had agreed to accept the offer.

($1 = 6.7805 Danish crowns)

