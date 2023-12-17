Asahi Kasei Corp - ADR (AHKSY) Price Target Increased by 8.83% to 15.18

The average one-year price target for Asahi Kasei Corp - ADR (OTC:AHKSY) has been revised to 15.18 / share. This is an increase of 8.83% from the prior estimate of 13.95 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.15 to a high of 20.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.14% from the latest reported closing price of 14.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asahi Kasei Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHKSY is 0.00%, a decrease of 32.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 20K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHKSY by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 23.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHKSY by 80.22% over the last quarter.

