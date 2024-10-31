Asahi Kasei Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Asahi Kasei (JP:3407) has released an update.

Asahi Kasei Corp. plans to repurchase up to 35 million of its own shares, valued at ¥30 billion, to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The repurchase will occur between November 5, 2024, and February 28, 2025, with subsequent cancellation of these shares scheduled for March 14, 2025.

