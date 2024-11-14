Asahi Intecc Sees Revenue Boost Amid Yen Depreciation

Asahi Intecc Co (JP:7747) has released an update.

Asahi Intecc Co reported an 8.6% year-on-year revenue increase for Q1 of fiscal year ending June 2025, driven largely by demand in its Medical Division and favorable exchange rates. The Cardiovascular and Non-Cardiovascular fields performed well, although there was a noted decline in OEM business in the U.S. and a stable performance in industrial components. The company’s results benefited from yen depreciation, adding 981 million yen to revenue.

