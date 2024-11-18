Asahi Group Restructures for Strategic Efficiency

Asahi Group Holdings (JP:2502) has released an update.

Asahi Group Holdings is restructuring its regional headquarters to a three-region model effective April 2025, integrating operations in Oceania and Southeast Asia to enhance efficiency and strategic focus. This move aims to strengthen Asahi’s multi-beverage strategy and boost its competitive edge by leveraging established brand power and operational synergies. The reorganization is part of Asahi’s broader efforts to maximize corporate value and accelerate growth globally.

