Asahi Group Holdings (ASBRF) Price Target Increased by 9.23% to 45.20

The average one-year price target for Asahi Group Holdings (OTC:ASBRF) has been revised to 45.20 / share. This is an increase of 9.23% from the prior estimate of 41.38 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.94 to a high of 54.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.37% from the latest reported closing price of 38.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asahi Group Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBRF is 0.38%, an increase of 20.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 51,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,413K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,413K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBRF by 17.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,722K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBRF by 11.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBRF by 15.12% over the last quarter.

GCECX - AB Global Core Equity Portfolio Class C holds 2,322K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,332K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBRF by 9.12% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,284K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,290K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBRF by 16.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.