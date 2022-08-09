Asahi Group H1 Core Operating Profit Rises; Revenue Up 11.4%

(RTTNews) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK) reported first half profit to owners of parent of 57.01 billion yen, a decline of 28.1% from prior year. Earnings per share was 112.49 yen compared to 156.51 yen. Core operating profit was 90.96 billion yen, up 1.9% from last year.

First half revenue was 1.15 trillion yen, an increase of 11.4% from previous year.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects: profit to owners of parent of 146.50 billion yen; core operating profit of 240.0 billion yen; and revenue of 2.45 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.