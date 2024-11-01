News & Insights

Asahi Group Executes Major Treasury Share Buyback

November 01, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

Asahi Group Holdings (JP:2502) has released an update.

Asahi Group Holdings has announced the acquisition of 7,831,000 treasury shares for approximately 14.2 billion JPY through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a larger plan authorized by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 18 million shares, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage its capital efficiently.

For further insights into JP:2502 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

