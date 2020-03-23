Markets

Asahi delays AB Inbev Australia deal to Q2

Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it would delay the planned closure of a deal to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev's Australian operations to the second quarter because antitrust authorities had yet to approve the deal.

AB Inbev, the world's largest brewer, agreed last July to sell its Australian subsidiary, Carlton & United Breweries (CUB), to Asahi for $11 billion.

The deal was originally set to close in the first quarter.

