Asahi Broadcasting Projects Recovery Despite Sales Dip

November 11, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation (JP:9405) has released an update.

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation reported a slight dip in net sales for the first half of 2024, recording ¥41,657 million, a 0.3% decrease from the previous year. Despite the decline, the company forecasts a modest recovery by the end of the fiscal year with anticipated net sales of ¥91,000 million and a significant increase in operating profit. The company remains committed to maintaining consistent annual dividends, reflecting its steady financial strategy.

