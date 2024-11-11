Asahi Broadcasting Projects Recovery Despite Sales Dip

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation (JP:9405) has released an update.

Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation reported a slight dip in net sales for the first half of 2024, recording ¥41,657 million, a 0.3% decrease from the previous year. Despite the decline, the company forecasts a modest recovery by the end of the fiscal year with anticipated net sales of ¥91,000 million and a significant increase in operating profit. The company remains committed to maintaining consistent annual dividends, reflecting its steady financial strategy.

For further insights into JP:9405 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.