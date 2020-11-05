ASAHI 9-month Profit Declines - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - ASAHI Group Holdings, Ltd. reported profit to owners of parent of 79.57 billion yen for the period from January 1 to September 30 compared to 112.86 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 172.61 yen compared to 246.36 yen. Core operating profit was 130.90 billion yen, a decline of 19.6 percent from a year ago.

For the nine month period, revenue declined to 1.47 trillion yen from 1.55 trillion yen, prior year.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 169.36 yen; core operating profit of 147 billion yen; and revenue of 2.01 trillion yen.

