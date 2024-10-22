ASA International Sees Strong Loan Portfolio Growth

ASA International Group PLC (GB:ASAI) has released an update.

ASA International Group PLC reports a notable 16% year-over-year growth in its gross outstanding loan portfolio (OLP) for Q3 2024, driven by strong performances in Pakistan, the Philippines, and several African countries. The Group also achieved high collection efficiencies, with over 90% in most regions, despite some challenges in Sierra Leone. This growth trajectory reflects the company’s strategic expansion and operational resilience in the microfinance sector.

