News & Insights

Stocks

ASA International Group (LSE:ASAI) Price Target Decreased by 13.09% to 146.74

August 03, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for ASA International Group (LSE:ASAI) has been revised to 146.74 / share. This is an decrease of 13.09% from the prior estimate of 168.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 144.43 to a high of 152.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.96% from the latest reported closing price of 82.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASA International Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAI is 0.17%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 30K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:ASAI / ASA International Group PLC Shares Held by Institutions

GIVYX - Global Tactical Fund Institutional Class holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.