ASA International Group (LSE:ASAI) Price Target Decreased by 13.09% to 146.74

The average one-year price target for ASA International Group (LSE:ASAI) has been revised to 146.74 / share. This is an decrease of 13.09% from the prior estimate of 168.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 144.43 to a high of 152.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.96% from the latest reported closing price of 82.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASA International Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAI is 0.17%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 30K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GIVYX - Global Tactical Fund Institutional Class holds 30K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

