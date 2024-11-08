ASA Gold Faces Governance Dispute Amidst Director Allegations

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited ( (ASA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is embroiled in a governance dispute, as new directors allege misconduct by continuing directors, who formed “sham” committees to entrench power and exclude the newcomers. These actions, reportedly violating Bermuda law, are said to harm the company and shareholders, prompting calls for independent counsel and a review of board practices. The situation highlights the intricate dynamics of corporate governance and the legal obligations of directors under Bermuda law.

