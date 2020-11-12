Dividends
ASA

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ASA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASA was $20.08, representing a -21.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.45 and a 146.08% increase over the 52 week low of $8.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASA

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular