ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ASA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ASA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASA was $20.08, representing a -21.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.45 and a 146.08% increase over the 52 week low of $8.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ASA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

