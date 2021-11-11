ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ASA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASA was $21.71, representing a -12.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.70 and a 18.57% increase over the 52 week low of $18.31.

ASA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the asa Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.