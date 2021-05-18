ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ASA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ASA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ASA was $23.82, representing a -6.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.45 and a 67.63% increase over the 52 week low of $14.21.

ASA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX).

