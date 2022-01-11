As ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) drops to US$212m market cap, insiders might rethink their US$639k stock purchase earlier this year

The recent price decline of 16% in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$639k worth of shares at an average price of US$1.78 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$354k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Jaime Vieser for US$191k worth of shares, at about US$1.91 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.99 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months ZIOPHARM Oncology insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ZIOPHARM Oncology Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some ZIOPHARM Oncology insider buying shares in the last three months. CEO & Director Kevin Boyle bought US$14k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does ZIOPHARM Oncology Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 6.8% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The ZIOPHARM Oncology Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for ZIOPHARM Oncology (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

