As XP (NASDAQ:XP) rallies 5.2% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) share price slid 15% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 22%. XP hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The share price has dropped 33% in three months.

While the last year has been tough for XP shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the XP share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 67%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

XP managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:XP Earnings and Revenue Growth December 14th 2021

XP is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling XP stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 22% in the last year, XP shareholders might be miffed that they lost 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 33% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for XP that you should be aware of.

