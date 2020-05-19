As weather falters, Brazil second-corn output forecast cut again -AgRural

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Drier-than-normal weather conditions in Brazil have prompted agribusiness consultancy AgRural to cut its forecast for corn production for the second time since February, according to a statement on Tuesday.

AgRural now predicts farmers in the center south of Brazil will produce 66.7 million tonnes of the so-called second corn, which is planted after soybeans are harvested and account for about 75% of Brazil's total output in the season.

The consultancy had initially forecast a second corn crop of 69.1 million tonnes in February and of 67.9 million tonnes in March.

All major Brazilian corn producing regions will face output losses, including in Mato Grosso, Brazil's largest grain state, AgRural said, citing unfavorable weather.

Last year, AgRural estimated Brazilian farmers produced 69.3 million tonnes of second corn, the statement said.

The dry weather affected Paraná state's second corn crop the most, AgRural said, pegging losses there at 1.5 million tonnes.

Brazil's total corn production this season is estimated at 97.7 million tonnes, compared with 100 million tonnes in the 2018/2019 cycle, AgRural said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

