As ViacomCBS Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIAC)) market cap dropped by US$997m, insiders who sold US$9.3m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

By selling US$9.3m worth of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock at an average sell price of US$67.42 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 4.4% last week, the company's market value declined by US$997m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ViacomCBS

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Richard Jones, for US$7.5m worth of shares, at about US$67.35 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$33.66. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 41.53k shares worth US$1.5m. But they sold 138.47k shares for US$9.3m. All up, insiders sold more shares in ViacomCBS than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:VIAC Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

ViacomCBS Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at ViacomCBS. In fact, two insiders bought US$1.5m worth of shares. On the other hand, Independent Director Frederick Terrell netted US$201k by selling. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does ViacomCBS Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of ViacomCBS shares, worth about US$62m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ViacomCBS Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. We don't take much heart from transactions by ViacomCBS insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for ViacomCBS (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

