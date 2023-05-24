As Urban Outfitters Tops Expectations With Robust Q1 Numbers, Fintel's Dashboards Dive Deep

Urban Outfitters (US:URBN) delivered its first-quarter results after market close on Tuesday, causing a stir in the retail industry as its figures bucked broader retail industry trends. The Philadelphia-based company reported record net sales of $1.11 billion for the first quarter, rising 5.9% on the preceding year for comparison and surpassing URBAN stock analyst expectations by 2%.

The impressive performance indicated that Urban Outfitters management has been successful in reigniting growth, despite its recent headwinds. The results sparked buying activity in extended trading with URBN shares rising 8.6%, setting the scene for a strong Wednesday.

The retail segment was a key driver of growth, being driven by both digital channel and retail store sales growth. Notably, the Free People and Anthropologie Brands experienced remarkable comparable sales growth of 17% and 13%, respectively.

In contrast, the wholesale segment saw a decrease of 11% in net sales. This decline was mainly driven by a 14% decrease in Free People Group wholesale sales, attributed to reduced sales to department stores and specialty customers.

Settled Cash Flows

The result proved Urban Outfitters’ ability to successfully generate growing positive cash flow momentum, adding credibility to the financial health of the stock.

The cash flow trends in recent years are shown in the table and chart below from the Fintel financial metrics and ratios page for URBN.

One standout performer for Urban Outfitters was its Nuuly rental program. The segment experienced a substantial increase in subscribers, with a remarkable 118% rise compared to the same quarter in the previous year. The growth underscores the program's growing popularity among Gen Z shoppers. With its strong subscriber and sales growth, Nuuly is expected to achieve its first profitable quarter later this year, signaling promising prospects for Urban Outfitters' innovative rental initiative.

Gross profit also exhibited positive trends, with a 260 basis point increase in the gross profit rate compared to the same quarter in 2022. This boost in gross profit was primarily attributed to higher initial merchandise markups and lower inbound transportation costs, driving a 14.8% increase in gross profit dollar generation.

At the bottom line, net profits grew from $31.53 million in 2022 to $52.82 million in 2023, equating to earnings per share of 56 cents for investors. The EPS result significantly outpaced the streets’ consensus estimate for EPS of around 35 cents.

Metrics Tell Different Story

When analyzing the effectiveness of management, Fintel’s tools can help paint a clear picture with the use of several performance measures. As depicted in the chart and table below, even though traditional ROA/ROE/ROIC metrics have shown declining progress in recent quarters, the measures of CROIC and OCROIC tell a different story.

The CROIC (cash ROIC) and OCROIC (operating cash ROIC) are additional metrics that help show that the underlying quarterly performance of URBN has actually improved in recent quarters.

Analyst Opinions

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow said that URBN’s result was one of the more surprising prints from this earnings season as it bucked the retail trend with solid comps and a gross margin beat.

The analyst noted that while the eponymous segment Urban Outfitters remains a the problem, he believes there is more than enough upside from the Anthropologie and Free People segments. Wells Fargo maintained its ‘equal weight’ call on the stock but raised its target price to $30 from $25 per share after the update.

Fintel’s consensus target price of $29.33 suggests the Street thinks the stock could rise 8.5% over the next year. This average level of upside within 10% is the primary reason most firms have an average ‘neutral’ call on the stock.

Improving Options Sentiment

Fintel’s data on options analysis for URBN stock shows sentiment has turned positive in recent weeks as the share price stabilized in May.

This has been explained by a falling put/call ratio on the stock to 0.89, with a ratio below 1 indicating bullish sentiment in the stock.

This ratio is calculated over time by dividing all disclosed call options in the market by put option demand over time to determine how sentiment is changing.

The chart below illustrates how this ratio has behaved over the last year against share price moments.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.