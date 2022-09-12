As Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) pops 13% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

This week we saw the Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) share price climb by 13%. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. To wit, the stock has dropped 90% over the last year. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

While the stock has risen 13% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Upstart Holdings share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 7.1%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Upstart Holdings' revenue is actually up 128% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:UPST Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

Upstart Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Upstart Holdings will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We doubt Upstart Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 90% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 14%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 18% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Upstart Holdings (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

