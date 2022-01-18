As Turkish Lira Instability Continues, More Citizens Bet on Bitcoin

By Landon Manning

With the lira, the fiat currency of the Republic of Turkey, continuing and even accelerating its long period of decline, increasing numbers of Turks are turning toward what they see as a more reliable store of value: bitcoin (BTC).

The Turkish lira has been in a somewhat steady decline for more than a decade, with its real value depreciating compared with the dollar, but this decline has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, losing some 44% of its value since September. A full-blown crisis was narrowly avoided in early December, but already some of the ground gained in these weeks is beginning to slip away. This led to increasing interest within the country to turn to bitcoin for its use as a store of value, but Turkish regulators were initially trying to block this transition.

However, it is now clear that these regulators will remain unable to stop the tide. On January 12, The Wall Street Journal reported some concrete data on the Turkish bitcoin market, and the levels of engagement exceeded previous expectations. Three different exchanges that accept transactions in the Turkish lira reported an average of $1.8 billion per day in cryptocurrency transactions, with single-day highs reaching $20 billion. Although this is only a drop in the bucket for the international world of cryptocurrency, this represents a significant change for this single country.

“The senseless policies regarding rates, diminishing trust for published statistics regarding inflation and political decisions made crypto a safe haven, even though cryptos are rather volatile financial assets,” 27-year-old cryptocurrency trader Kağan Şenay told the Journal. He told reporters that he initially became involved in cryptocurrency as a financial investment, but became increasingly interested in using it to protect the buying power of his regular income. And he is hardly alone.

Changing the tune from previous attempts to curtail the burgeoning cryptocurrency economy, Turkish regulators are now trying to create an environment friendly to the international crypto community, with various government officials drafting a proposal to be submitted to the Turkish parliament.

It is still unclear what exactly will be included in these regulations, other than the statements that regulators wish to create “a legal framework” and that they are studying the crypto ecosystems in the U.S., U.K. and Japan, but it seems clear that this is a marked transition from earlier attempts to curtail the bitcoin community. As the Turkish financial system comes upon harder external challenges, it will simply be unable to maintain this hardline attitude or ignore the billions of dollars in cryptocurrency transactions made by Turkish citizens.

This has become a very illustrative episode in the history of Bitcoin: no matter how opposed the old money establishment may be at first, Bitcoin’s real use cases and ability to attract new users can carve out a spot anywhere. The next step is to supercede fiat currencies entirely.

