As The New York Times Company's (NYSE:NYT)) market cap dropped by US$271m, insiders who sold US$1.3m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$1.3m worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) stock at an average price of US$42.41 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$271m after the stock price dropped 4.8% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At New York Times

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Director, Meredith Kopit Levien, for US$430k worth of shares, at about US$43.00 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$32.11). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year New York Times insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:NYT Insider Trading Volume August 21st 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of New York Times

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. New York Times insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About New York Times Insiders?

The fact that there have been no New York Times insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at New York Times in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for New York Times and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.