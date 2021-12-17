As the Market Reacts to the Omicron Variant, Is This a Safe Growth Stock to Buy Right Now?

With worries about the omicron coronavirus variant wreaking havoc on the stock market right now, what are some top stocks to consider if the pandemic worsens? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 3, Fool contributor Toby Bordelon talks about the recent stock market volatility while Fool contributor Rachel Warren suggests one resilient company for investors to consider right now.

10 stocks we like better than Etsy

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Etsy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Toby Bordelon: As we mentioned, as we just talked about in the last show. It's been a rough day for a lot of people, a rough day in the markets, the indexes are down. The individual portfolio maybe now more especially if you're invested in some of the heavy Fool growth companies. The S&P 500, it's been on a run for the last decade though, it's been quite good. Quite for the last decade. I think we're up. Let me just check here. We're still up about 349% over the last decade. It's a little bit down from yesterday, but we're still up, but that said today was a little bit rough, a lot of stocks are down.

A lot of our favorite companies are down. What I want you to do guys, what's one company that you might be looking at buying right now that's fallen pretty hard. This is a company as you want to be at a say, a year from now, two years from now looking back and now you want to just say, I own this company, I'm glad I own this right now. One that's going to be fine.

No matter what omicron does to us in the next couple of months. One that has a bright future ahead of it, this might be the opportunity to jump back. Make a case and tell me why this is a great business and people should think about it right now. Let's start with you Rachel, what do you got for us?

Rachel Warren: Yeah, I love this question. It's funny because I was checking my portfolio today and every single stock I own and I own a lot of tech stocks, a lot of e-commerce stocks was down except for two healthcare companies that are in my portfolio.

A rough day across the board. But I think it's largely a mindset thing and I was thinking about this question. It's a draw for me between two companies, one which I already own and one which I currently do not own shares up and keep talking about, I keep delaying when I can buy shares.

The first is Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). I love this company. I am a shareholder. I love the unique area within the larger e-commerce space that is carved out for itself.

The company continues to display really tremendous business growth and financial growth, despite the fact that we're a year on from what many would refer to as the peak of the pandemic. I think a lot of what people were worried that maybe the company would see top and bottom-line fall as we headed into a new normal, and that has really not been the case.

Rachel Warren owns Etsy. Toby Bordelon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.