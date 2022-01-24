As The Macerich Company's (NYSE:MAC)) market cap dropped by US$324m, insiders who sold US$74m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

By selling US$74m worth of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) stock at an average sell price of US$17.05 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$324m after the stock price dropped 8.5% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Macerich Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Sharon Berger, for US$44m worth of shares, at about US$22.02 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$16.26). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Notably Sharon Berger was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$28m worth of shares.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Macerich shares, than buying. The average sell price was around US$17.05. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MAC Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Macerich Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Macerich insiders own about US$137m worth of shares (which is 3.8% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Macerich Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Macerich insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Macerich, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Macerich (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.