As the ECB ponders purchases, bond angels aren't falling
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - An expected wave of credit rating cuts for companies as a result of the coronavirus crisis has yet to materialise, data shows, meaning speculation that the European Central Bank will buy bonds of "fallen angels" downgraded to junk may be premature.
The ECB has warned there is "considerable risk of imminent downgrades" for euro zone corporate bonds, many of which could be pushed into the speculative grade or "junk" category.
That would force large investors such as insurance and pension funds, which are largely restricted to investment-grade assets, to sell any bonds they hold, hitting prices and hampering companies' ability to refinance debt.
Sources have told Reuters ECB staff are considering whether to add recently downgraded bonds to its 1.35 trillion euro ($1.52 trillion) emergency stimulus programme, as the Federal Reserve has done to help support the U.S. economy.
But Refinitiv data compiled by Reuters shows only three companies that qualify for ECB purchases have lost their investment-grade status since April 7 -- French auto-maker Renault RENA.PA, German airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE and Berlin-based real-estate group Ado Properties ADJ.DE.
The ECB currently accepts debt downgraded to junk after April 7 as collateral when lending to banks, and that date could mark a cut-off point if it decides to add junk-rated debt to its Corporate Sector Purchase Programme.
Even going back to mid-March, when coronavirus lockdowns began, would add only two issuers, German car-parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen and Italian retailer Esselunga.
"This measure (buying "fallen angel" debt) would be very controversial and only affect a few names to date, which are all protected by the collateral backstop, so I don't expect it will be introduced," said Marco Brancolini, a strategist at Nomura.
The ECB does not have to sell downgraded debt it already owns but cannot buy new bonds from issuers that do not have at least one investment-grade rating from S&P Global, Moody's, Fitch or DBRS.
Adding up all the bonds downgraded since March 22 gives total debt outstanding of 9.275 billion euros ($10.45 billion) -- less than 5% of the 212 billion euros' worth of corporate bonds held by the ECB.
The Fed is already buying junk bonds, with a backstop from the U.S. Treasury which would bear the first losses.
Isabel Schnabel, the ECB board member in charge of the asset purchase programme, has said that mechanism would be difficult to replicate in the 19-country euro zone.
Downgrades could come with a delay and in waves, as happened after the global financial crisis that began in 2007. If that pattern is repeated, the ECB estimates a nominal 110 billion euros of bonds could be downgraded to junk over the next year.
Some, however, see rating agencies as more cautious this time around.
"Only Fitch has been aggressive so far, but it now seems to have slightly softened its reaction function while Moody's, S&P and DBRS have taken a decidedly wait-and-see approach," Nomura's Brancolini said.
Fallen angels (CSPP)
ISIN
RIC
Issuer
Outstanding in mln euro
XS1652965085
LU165296508=
ADO Properties
400
XS2049726990
DE204972699=
Lufthansa
500
FR0011769090
FR0011769090=
Renault
500
FR0013240835
FR0013240835=
Renault
750
FR0013299435
FR0013299435=
Renault
750
FR0013368206
FR0013368206=
Renault
750
FR0013428414
FR0013428414=
Renault
1,000
FR0013451416
FR0013451416=
Renault
500
FR0125980567
Renault
10
FR0125980575
Renault
15
FR0126137316
FR0126137316=TE
Renault
200
FR0126137324
Renault
50
FR0126137340
Renault
50
FR0126137373
FR0126137373=TE
Renault
100
XS2010039381
NL201003938=
ZF Eu Fin
900
XS2010039894
NL201003989=
ZF Eu Fin
700
XS2010039977
NL201003997=
ZF Eu Fin
600
XS2010040124
NL201004012=
ZF Eu Fin
500
XS1706921951
IT170692195=
Esselunga
500
XS1706922256
IT170692225=
Esselunga
500
TOTAL
9,275
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
