As the ECB ponders purchases, bond angels aren't falling

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - An expected wave of credit rating cuts for companies as a result of the coronavirus crisis has yet to materialise, data shows, meaning speculation that the European Central Bank will buy bonds of "fallen angels" downgraded to junk may be premature.

The ECB has warned there is "considerable risk of imminent downgrades" for euro zone corporate bonds, many of which could be pushed into the speculative grade or "junk" category.

That would force large investors such as insurance and pension funds, which are largely restricted to investment-grade assets, to sell any bonds they hold, hitting prices and hampering companies' ability to refinance debt.

Sources have told Reuters ECB staff are considering whether to add recently downgraded bonds to its 1.35 trillion euro ($1.52 trillion) emergency stimulus programme, as the Federal Reserve has done to help support the U.S. economy.

But Refinitiv data compiled by Reuters shows only three companies that qualify for ECB purchases have lost their investment-grade status since April 7 -- French auto-maker Renault RENA.PA, German airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE and Berlin-based real-estate group Ado Properties ADJ.DE.

The ECB currently accepts debt downgraded to junk after April 7 as collateral when lending to banks, and that date could mark a cut-off point if it decides to add junk-rated debt to its Corporate Sector Purchase Programme.

Even going back to mid-March, when coronavirus lockdowns began, would add only two issuers, German car-parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen and Italian retailer Esselunga.

"This measure (buying "fallen angel" debt) would be very controversial and only affect a few names to date, which are all protected by the collateral backstop, so I don't expect it will be introduced," said Marco Brancolini, a strategist at Nomura.

The ECB does not have to sell downgraded debt it already owns but cannot buy new bonds from issuers that do not have at least one investment-grade rating from S&P Global, Moody's, Fitch or DBRS.

Adding up all the bonds downgraded since March 22 gives total debt outstanding of 9.275 billion euros ($10.45 billion) -- less than 5% of the 212 billion euros' worth of corporate bonds held by the ECB.

The Fed is already buying junk bonds, with a backstop from the U.S. Treasury which would bear the first losses.

Isabel Schnabel, the ECB board member in charge of the asset purchase programme, has said that mechanism would be difficult to replicate in the 19-country euro zone.

Downgrades could come with a delay and in waves, as happened after the global financial crisis that began in 2007. If that pattern is repeated, the ECB estimates a nominal 110 billion euros of bonds could be downgraded to junk over the next year.

Some, however, see rating agencies as more cautious this time around.

"Only Fitch has been aggressive so far, but it now seems to have slightly softened its reaction function while Moody's, S&P and DBRS have taken a decidedly wait-and-see approach," Nomura's Brancolini said.

Fallen angels (CSPP) ISIN RIC Issuer Outstanding in mln euro XS1652965085 LU165296508= ADO Properties 400 XS2049726990 DE204972699= Lufthansa 500 FR0011769090 FR0011769090= Renault 500 FR0013240835 FR0013240835= Renault 750 FR0013299435 FR0013299435= Renault 750 FR0013368206 FR0013368206= Renault 750 FR0013428414 FR0013428414= Renault 1,000 FR0013451416 FR0013451416= Renault 500 FR0125980567 Renault 10 FR0125980575 Renault 15 FR0126137316 FR0126137316=TE Renault 200 FR0126137324 Renault 50 FR0126137340 Renault 50 FR0126137373 FR0126137373=TE Renault 100 XS2010039381 NL201003938= ZF Eu Fin 900 XS2010039894 NL201003989= ZF Eu Fin 700 XS2010039977 NL201003997= ZF Eu Fin 600 XS2010040124 NL201004012= ZF Eu Fin 500 XS1706921951 IT170692195= Esselunga 500 XS1706922256 IT170692225= Esselunga 500 TOTAL 9,275 ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans) ((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

