As TG Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TGTX)) market cap dropped by US$72m, insiders who sold US$2.9m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$2.9m worth of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock at an average sell price of US$18.97 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$72m over the past week after the stock price dropped 6.7%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TG Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CFO, Corporate Secretary & Treasurer, Sean Power, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$19.20 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$7.43. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in TG Therapeutics didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:TGTX Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Does TG Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that TG Therapeutics insiders own 5.4% of the company, worth about US$54m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The TG Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded TG Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of TG Therapeutics insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TG Therapeutics. At Simply Wall St, we've found that TG Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

