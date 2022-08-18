As System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) gains 22%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

Last week, System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 22% last week, resulting in a US$170m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original US$211k purchase is now worth US$216k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At System1

The Independent Director Moujan Kazerani made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$211k worth of shares at a price of US$10.31 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$10.53. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for System1 share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Moujan Kazerani was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:SST Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Does System1 Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. System1 insiders own 16% of the company, currently worth about US$186m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At System1 Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no System1 insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like System1 insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of System1.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

