As Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) climbs 6.3% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) share price slid 34% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 14%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 13% in the last three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 10% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 5.2% in the same time period.

While the stock has risen 6.3% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Syneos Health share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 19%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Syneos Health's revenue is actually up 15% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:SYNH Earnings and Revenue Growth September 12th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Syneos Health will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, Syneos Health shareholders did even worse, losing 34%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Syneos Health that you should be aware of.

