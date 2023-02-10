As Super Bowl Approaches, Sports Betting Stocks Investors Should Watch

This Sunday is a holiday in America in all but name. Millions of Americans will be doing what people do to observe holidays; they will be gathering at parties, eating similar food, and performing a ritual of sorts. This, however, isn’t a religious observance or a day to mark something significant in history, it is just the day when the football season ends with the NFL’s championship game. It is estimated that the Super Bowl TV audience will be over 100 million this year, but one thing that is different now compared to even just a few years ago is that a good percentage of those people will have wagered on the game. Or more specifically, will have legally wagered on the game.

Betting on football is as old as the game itself, but for decades, the game and the American government stuck its fingers in its ears and said “la la la” very loudly whenever the subject was broached. That led to TV commentators making cryptic references to the impact of plays on spread bettors, with phrases like "a very significant play to some," baffling those not in the know as a team scored what looked like a meaningless touchdown in garbage time, for example.

The fact is, though, that such things made perfect sense to the millions of people who had bet on the game illegally and eventually, even a body as inherently conservative as the NFL and people as inherently hypocritical as politicians had to acknowledge reality. People were going to bet on games, and legalization and regulation, and licensing and taxation of course, made far more sense for everyone than continuing to make yourself look foolish by ignoring the obvious.

What that hasn’t translated to yet is massive success for the listed companies that got involved in legal betting in the U.S. early. There are two main problems there for investors, and they familiar problems in new or newly legalized industries.

First is competition. If we as investors can see the huge potential in legalized betting in the U.S., you can be pretty sure that businesses can too, and everyone wants a piece of the pie. State governments have used that to their advantage, in some cases negotiating deals for licenses that make profitability unlikely for the winners without massive adoption. In addition, competition has led to increasingly generous -- and therefore expensive -- promotions for both new and existing customers.

Second is that many of the players in the industry are involved in things other than just online betting in the U.S. The largest sports book by far in America, FanDuel, is part of the massive UK based Flutter Entertainment (ADR: PDYPY), a group that includes the UK and Irish bookies Paddy Power and Betfair, among others. Others, like Caesar's (CZR) and MGM (MGM), are part of big hotel and casino groups where things other than sports betting influence their stock prices.

There is really only one pure play U.S. sports betting option available, DraftKings (DKNG), but competition's impact has made itself felt, at least in the short-term, as DKNG tries to establish market share in states where they have won licenses. Despite all of their tempting and well-publicized deals, they still have only around 24% of the legal business available, way behind market leader FanDuel’s 42%. I still like DKNG as a long-term play on legalized betting in the U.S. because of its pure-play characteristic. However, as long as that intense competition continues, it makes sense for investors to also include another option in their portfolio.

Flutter is the obvious choice, but I wonder how long it will be before state governments resist awarding licenses to a company where profits will ultimately be sent offshore. The states yet to legalize are generally the more conservative ones, and leaving themselves open to criticism as “anti-American” when they do grant licenses probably wouldn’t be smart. So, I prefer the established casino operators like Caesar’s and MGM. They are used to the licensing process, have established teams running their books and, most importantly, have profits from elsewhere to support the expensive process of building market share.

However you do it though, unless you have a deep seated moral objection to investing in gambling, investors should get involved. Gambling will be a heavily-regulated, intensely competitive industry for some time to come, but that is a function of how much money is at stake. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans will bet around $16 billion on the Super Bowl this year, and the normal take from that based on typical odds will be around $1.6 billion.

That makes the potential of the industry clear, so don’t give up on it, even though the short-term profits may not look great.

