As Stocks Rebound, Augment Your Equity Holdings with ARKX

The S&P 500 is on track to record its best month since November 2020, and investors are wise to be venturing back into equities – particularly growth stocks – while they’re still trading at a discount.

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation, giving it the potential to augment a portfolio’s core equity holdings.

The portfolio includes companies focused on innovation across “space.” ARK Invest defines “space exploration” as leading, enabling, or benefitting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth, including orbital and suborbital aerospace companies, companies that stand to benefit from aerospace activities, and firms that develop technology that enables space exploration, including robotics, artificial intelligence, materials, 3D printing, and energy storage, according to the fund’s website.

ARKX is up nearly 1% in midday trading on Friday. The fund has increased 10.5% over one month but is still down 21.9% year to date as growth stocks got pummeled during the first half as concerns over decades-high inflation, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions intensified.

ARK’s products are geared toward investors who have the fortitude and faith to ride out short-term volatility in favor of long-term gains, according to VettaFi.

The top ten holdings in the fund as of July 29 include Trimble Inc (TRMB, 10.68% weight), Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS, 7.93% weight), Iridium Communication Inc (IRDM, 7.64% weight), Aerovironment Inc (AVAV, 6.61% weight), L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX, 5.68% weight), The 3D Printing ETF (PRNT, 5.55% weight), Komatsu Ltd (6301, 4.18% weight), Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE, 3.18% weight), Dassault Systemes SE (DSY FP, 3.10% weight), and UIPATH Inc - Class A (PATH, 2.87% weight), according to the fund’s website.

ARKX has $292 million in assets under management and charges a 75 basis point expense ratio.

