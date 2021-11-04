As SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) gains 6.9%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

Last week, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 6.9% last week, resulting in a US$172m increase in the company's market worth. Put another way, the original US$249k acquisition is now worth US$275k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

SmartRent Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Bruce Strohm made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$127k worth of shares at a price of US$12.93 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$13.77. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Bruce Strohm.

Bruce Strohm bought a total of 20.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$12.46. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SMRT Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2021

Insider Ownership of SmartRent

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. SmartRent insiders own about US$219m worth of shares (which is 8.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SmartRent Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about SmartRent. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SmartRent. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with SmartRent and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

