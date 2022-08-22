As Sleep Number Corporation's (NASDAQ:SNBR)) market cap dropped by US$92m, insiders who sold US$1.1m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$1.1m worth of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock at an average price of US$65.89 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$92m after price dropped by 8.7% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Sleep Number Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Daniel Alegre, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$65.89 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$44.32. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Daniel Alegre was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:SNBR Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Does Sleep Number Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Sleep Number insiders own 4.0% of the company, worth about US$39m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sleep Number Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sleep Number shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Sleep Number insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Sleep Number is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

