As SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) drops to US$291m market cap, insiders might rethink their US$3.8m stock purchase earlier this year

Insiders who bought US$3.8m worth of SKYX Platforms Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SKYX) stock at an average buy price of US$11.01 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 35% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$1.3m which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

SKYX Platforms Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Dov Shiff for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$14.00 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.60 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months SKYX Platforms insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$11.01 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:SKYX Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

SKYX Platforms is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At SKYX Platforms Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that SKYX Platforms insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$343k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of SKYX Platforms

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. SKYX Platforms insiders own about US$102m worth of shares (which is 35% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The SKYX Platforms Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about SKYX Platforms. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SKYX Platforms (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

