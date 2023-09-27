As shutdown looms, companies should go public 'before Friday' -US SEC chief

By Douglas Gillison

Sept 27 (Reuters) - A looming government shutdown would reduce U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staffing to "skeletal" levels, stopping it from approving companies' Wall Street debuts and hindering its ability to respond to any market turmoil, its chair told lawmakers on Wednesday.

When questioning SEC Chair Gary Gensler during an oversight hearing on Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers on the House of Representatives' Financial Services Committee, who are in the minority, sought to highlight the dysfunction they said would follow a shutdown.

Gensler said the agency would lose more than 90% of its workforce to unpaid furloughs, leaving a "skeletal" staff to perform essential functions, which include monitoring U.S. markets, according to the agency's contingency plan.

"If a company were deciding to go public or raise offerings, they'd want to go effective before Friday if they're ready to," Gensler said. "If not, they might be in a sort of subliminal state where they can't access the markets because we can't effectively review those."

A recent batch of high profile IPOs, including chip-designer ARM ARM.O, grocery delivery company Instacart CART.O and marketing automation firm Klaviyo KVYO.N, had raised hopes of an IPO resurgence after a two-year lull due to market volatility and rising Federal Reserve interest rates. But the lackluster performance of those offerings has since raised doubts over whether that revival would materialize.

Spokespeople for Birkenstock and NYSE declined to comment. Spokespeople for Nasdaq NDAQ, the country's other listing venue, Waystar and BrightSpring did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to the SEC'S contingency plan, only about 440 of its 4,600 employees would remain on hand to perform essential functions, but investigations and responses to whistleblower complaints would mostly grind to a halt.

Legally permitted functions include actions to protect life or property, such as certain law enforcement measures and litigation, including temporary restraining orders and maintaining a portal for whistleblower complaints.

The agency will also monitor market technology operations, keep an eye on broker-dealers that may fall into distress, and perform money market fund surveillance and monitoring.

Major Wall Street indexes were mixed toward the close after paring earlier losses driven by investor concerns about the path of interest rates, with shutdown fears also weighing on earlier trading.

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison in Washington and Lance Tupper and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; additional reporting by Laura Matthews, Anirban Sen and Echo Wang; Editing by Michelle Price, Paul Simao, David Holmes and Alistair Bell and Aurora Ellis)

