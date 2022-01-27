As Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SHLS)) market cap dropped by US$337m, insiders who sold US$4.1m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

By selling US$4.1m worth of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) stock at an average sell price of US$26.18 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 18% last week, the company's market value declined by US$337m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Shoals Technologies Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Financial Officer, Philip Garton, for US$2.6m worth of shares, at about US$26.34 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$14.29. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Shoals Technologies Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:SHLS Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Insiders at Shoals Technologies Group Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Shoals Technologies Group. In total, insiders dumped US$3.8m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Shoals Technologies Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Shoals Technologies Group insiders own about US$740m worth of shares (which is 31% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Shoals Technologies Group Insiders?

Insiders sold Shoals Technologies Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Shoals Technologies Group (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

