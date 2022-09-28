As Sea Limited's (NYSE:SE)) market cap dropped by US$1.6b, insiders who sold US$4.4m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) sold US$4.4m worth of stock at an average price of US$220 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$1.6b after price dropped by 4.9% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sea

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Founder, Xiaodong Li, sold US$4.4m worth of shares at a price of US$220 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$54.60. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Xiaodong Li was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:SE Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Sea insiders own about US$4.7b worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Sea Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Sea, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Sea.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

