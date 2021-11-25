As Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) drops to US$1.0b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$1.0m stock purchase earlier this year

Insiders who bought US$1.0m worth of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.'s (NYSE:SWM) stock at an average buy price of US$34.43 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 5.4% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$954k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Schweitzer-Mauduit International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jeffrey Keenan bought US$585k worth of shares at a price of US$34.72 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$31.80). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Schweitzer-Mauduit International insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SWM Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Schweitzer-Mauduit International is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Schweitzer-Mauduit International insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$1.0m worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Schweitzer-Mauduit International insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 1.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Schweitzer-Mauduit International Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Schweitzer-Mauduit International we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Schweitzer-Mauduit International. For example, Schweitzer-Mauduit International has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Of course Schweitzer-Mauduit International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

