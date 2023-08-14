News & Insights

As rouble falls past 100 per U.S. dollar, Kremlin blames loose monetary policy

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

August 14, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The rouble fell past 100 per U.S. dollar on Monday just as President Vladimir Putin's economic advisor said Russia was interested in a strong rouble and said that loose monetary policy was the main reason behind the Russian currency's weakening.

The rouble fell to 100.35 roubles against the U.S. dollar in early trade.

"The current exchange rate has deviated significantly from fundamental levels, and its normalization is expected in the near future," Putin's economic advisor Maxim Oreshkin told TASS news agency.

"A weak rouble complicates the economy's structural transformation and negatively affects the population's real incomes," he said. "It is in the interests of the Russian economy to have a strong rouble."

The Bank of Russia has blamed the rouble's sharp slide this year - it has lost around 30% against the dollar - on Russia's shrinking balance of trade. The country's current account surplus was down 85% year-on-year in January-July.

(Reporting by Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.