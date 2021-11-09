As RingCentral, Inc.'s (NYSE:RNG)) market cap dropped by US$2.0b, insiders who sold US$7.0m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders at RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) sold US$7.0m worth of stock at an average price of US$300 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$2.0b over the past week after the stock price dropped 8.6%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RingCentral

The Chief Financial Officer, Mitesh Dhruv, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$330 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$231). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in RingCentral didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RNG Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. RingCentral insiders own about US$2.2b worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RingCentral Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no RingCentral insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of RingCentral insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for RingCentral you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

