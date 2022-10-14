As Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) drops to US$127m market cap, insiders might rethink their US$671k stock purchase earlier this year

Insiders who acquired US$671k worth of Rent the Runway, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RENT) stock at an average price of US$16.45 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 16% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$80k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Rent the Runway Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Carley Roney made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$263k worth of shares at a price of US$21.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.96. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Rent the Runway insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$16.45 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Rent the Runway

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Rent the Runway insiders own about US$6.9m worth of shares (which is 5.5% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Rent the Runway Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Rent the Runway insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Rent the Runway (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

