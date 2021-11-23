As Rekor Systems, Inc.'s market cap (NASDAQ:REKR) drops to US$297m, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

Insiders who acquired US$618k worth of Rekor Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REKR) stock at an average price of US$7.10 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 36% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$587k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Rekor Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Berman is the biggest insider purchase of Rekor Systems shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$6.75). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$618k for 87.00k shares. But insiders sold 6.00k shares worth US$76k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Rekor Systems insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Rekor Systems Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Rekor Systems. Insiders spent US$618k on shares. But Chief Technology Officer Christopher Kadoch sold shares worth US$76k. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership of Rekor Systems

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 16% of Rekor Systems shares, worth about US$48m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rekor Systems Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Rekor Systems insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Rekor Systems you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

