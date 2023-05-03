As Recession Looms Large, Turn to Blue Chips With NDJI

The Fed anticipates recession in the second half of the year as banking sector stress complicates the inflation fight, creating the potential for a volatile and dismal outlook for markets. In a difficult environment for equities, there are income opportunities in the steady-performing blue-chip companies to which the Nationwide Dow Jones® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NDJI) offers exposure.

March's Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes revealed that the Fed is predicting a "shallow recession" at a minimum due to the addition of banking sector stress and tighter lending conditions alongside high interest rates and persistent core inflation. For many equities that rely heavily on forward earnings, it's a particularly grim outlook in the coming months, though there is opportunity in steady-performing blue-chip stocks.

Blue-chip companies are those that have an established history of generating steady cash flow, exhibit stable balance sheets, and have a business model that has weathered a variety of economic environments. However, they are best known for growing their dividends long-term, providing a reliable source of income when the outlook for equities dims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average®, an index weighted by price and comprised of 30 well-established U.S. companies, tracks companies such as UnitedHealth Group, Goldman Sachs Group, Home Depot, Microsoft, and more. As of the end of February, the index was weighted heaviest towards financials, followed by healthcare, information technology, industrials, consumer cyclical, and several other smaller sector allocations.

Seek Income During Recession With NDJI

The Nationwide Dow Jones® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NDJI) is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of securities included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average® that is weighted by price and comprises 30 well-established U.S. companies, referred to as blue-chip companies. The Dow Jones® was up 2.66% as of April 13, 2023, year-to-date.

As of March 31, NDJI offered a significantly higher distribution yield than the Dow Jones® Industrial Average Index, with a distribution yield of 7.07%, compared to the Dow Jones’ 2.08%, according to Harvest Volatility Management, the subadvisor of the fund.

The Fund utilizes an options collar in seeking to generate monthly income; a collar strategy is a strategy that entails holding shares of underlying security while simultaneously buying protective put options as well as writing calls for the same security. A put option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at any point during its duration. In contrast, a call option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to buy the asset instead.

The options collar is intended to reduce the fund’s volatility and provide a measure of downside protection while also seeking to generate monthly income.

NDJI offers exposure to companies historically viewed as more stable during times of market and economic stress while seeking to offer a high monthly income with a level of volatility mitigation.

NDJI carries an expense ratio of 0.68%.

Capital expenditures (CapX) – funds used by a company to acquire, upgrade, and maintain physical assets such as property, plants, buildings, technology, or equipment.

Cash Flow - the net amount of cash and cash equivalents being transferred in and out of a company. Cash received represents inflows, while money spent represents outflows.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) – The price of a weighted average market basket of consumer goods and services purchased by households. Changes in measured CPI track changes in prices over time.

Operating expense (Op Ex) – An expense a business incurs through its normal business operations.

Dow Jones Industrial Average®: A price-weighted index composed of 30 “blue-chip” U.S. stocks. The index covers all industries except transportation and utilities, respectively.

Nasdaq-100® Index: A rules-based, market capitalization-weighted index of the 100 largest, most actively traded U.S companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Index includes companies from various industries except for the financial industry, like commercial and investment banks. These non-financial sectors include retail, biotechnology, industrial, technology, health care, and others.

Russell 2000® Index: An unmanaged index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity universe.

S&P 500®: Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 500 largest U.S. publicly traded companies.

