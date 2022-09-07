As Ralph Lauren Corporation's (NYSE:RL)) market cap dropped by US$336m, insiders who sold US$600k worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$600k worth of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) stock at an average price of US$130 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$336m after price dropped by 5.2% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ralph Lauren Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Andrew Smith, sold US$600k worth of shares at a price of US$130 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$89.50). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Andrew Smith was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:RL Insider Trading Volume September 7th 2022

Does Ralph Lauren Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Ralph Lauren insiders own 29% of the company, worth about US$1.8b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ralph Lauren Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Ralph Lauren insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Ralph Lauren insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Ralph Lauren has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

