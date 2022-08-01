As Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) hits US$3.9b market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 4.6%, resulting in a US$169m rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original US$433k purchase is now worth US$447k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Radian Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director Richard Thornberry made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$433k worth of shares at a price of US$21.65 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$22.37. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Radian Group insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Richard Thornberry.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RDN Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Radian Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.9% of Radian Group shares, worth about US$33m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Radian Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Radian Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Radian Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Radian Group and we suggest you have a look.

But note: Radian Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.